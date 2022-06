MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in need of food, you can head to a food pantry in Miami County on Saturday, June 25.

The drive-thru pantry will be from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the parking lot at Collins Aerospace in Troy. Participants can enter at 1316 Peters Road.

According to a release, the event is being held by the Miami County Food Insecurity Alliance with Shared Harvest Foodbank.

For a lists of resources for food assistance in Miami County, click here.