Drive-Thru delights: Greek Festival moves to online orders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Join Greek traditions and attend the annual Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Dayton.

The church website explains that the festival will be held drive-thru style, with guests able to make orders online to pick up during the weekend.

The festival will be open to pick-up orders from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, September 11, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, the website said. Orders will be accepted until the end of the festival.

Available treats include baklava, chocolate almond rolls, and tsoureki bread, as well as entrees like Greek salads, gyros, and stuffed grape leaves.

For a complete menu, or to make an order, click here

​