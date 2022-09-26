DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is letting you try sitting behind the wheel at its upcoming career fair.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the RTA will hold interviews at UD Arena from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then again from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. After each completed interview, candidates will be allowed to take either a big bus or one of the non-CDL vehicles on a test drive with the help of an RTA trainer.

“By getting a feel for what it’s like to drive one of the agency’s top-of-the-line vehicles, the hope is candidates will feel more connected to their future career,” RTA said in a release.

All candidates must carry a valid driver’s license as well as a copy of their resume.

For those unable to find a ride to UD, the Greater Dayton RTA is offering coupons for a free Uber or Lyft ride to and from UD Arena from anywhere in Montgomery County, the RTA said. The Lyft promo code is RTACAREERFAIR. Click here to receive a promo code for Uber.

RTA will also provide transportation from Wright Stop Plaza in Downtown Dayton. For this free ride, simply find an RTA Transit Ambassador and let them know you are looking for a ride to the hiring event.

For more information, or to apply online, click here.