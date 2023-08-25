DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple organizations are teaming up to keep drivers safe through Labor Day.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, AAA and the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition are joining forces during the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

During this time, law enforcement will be putting an emphasis on cracking down on intoxicated drivers.

Officers and safety officials hope events like these will help remind the public to think twice before driving under the influence.

“We like to hold events like this just to remind people to be responsible when they drink,” Lieutenant Robert Hilderbrandt of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. “Obviously, don’t drink and drive, and the extra patrol hours with the uniformed officers on the road proactively looking for OVI impaired drivers, hopefully that will make an impact on the number of crashes and events made.”

There will also be an increase in state and national messages about drunk driving along roadways.