Drink up: Oktoberfest returns to DAI

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Art Institute will be hosting their 50th anniversary Oktoberfest event from September 24-26 this year.

“We are excited to welcome the return of the DAI’s Oktoberfest this year, but we have also been closely monitoring developments with the pandemic over the course of the summer and are mindful of the rising number of COVID cases due to the Delta variant,” said DAI Director & CEO Michael R. Roediger.

The Dayton Art Institute has made changes to ensure the event can continue safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be fewer tables in the food court and more outdoor seating. The museum has said it will also be removing the two closed artisan tents, which will allow more space on the museum grounds for vendors and seating.

“It was a very difficult decision to remove the artisan tents for 2021, as this has been a core part of the festival since its inception 50 years ago,” Roediger said. “These tents are enclosed, to protect the artisans’ wares, and as a result are not well ventilated. We felt it would be in everyone’s best interest to not include these tents in the festival layout this year.”

The Oktoberfest weekend includes:

Lederhosen Lunch: Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Preview Party: Sept. 24, 7p.m. to 11p.m.

Oktoberfest: Sept. 25, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sept 26, 12 p.m to 7 p.m.

Happy Hour: Sept. 26, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“As the DAI’s largest annual fundraiser, it’s vitally important to museum operations that we hold Oktoberfest, but we want to do so in a responsible manner,” Roediger said. “We feel these changes will allow us to move forward with Oktoberfest in a safe and enjoyable manner for all. I look forward to welcoming the community to the DAI for the festival’s 50th anniversary!”

The 2021 Oktoberfest is dedicated in memory of Brock Anderson Sr., whose family owns longtime Oktoberfest sponsor Bonbright Distributors, the DAI said.

To volunteer, buy tickets or learn more, click here.