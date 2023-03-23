WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Chief of Staff of the Air Force approved several dress code changes to all United States Air Force and United States Space Force personnel.

The summary of approved changes is as follows:

– A cold-weather headband may be worn in addition to scarves, earmuffs, a watch cap and gloves

– A total of four badges on the Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform may be worn above the USAF tape

– Additional headgear may be worn for the Flight Duty Uniform

– A “small logo” not exceeding one inch in diameter may appear on purses and handbags

– Olive drab green is an authorized backpack color in addition to black, brown, gray, and dark blue

– Any size logo may appear on gym bags

– Cold-weather parkas may be worn and must be OCP pattern or Coyote Brown and have name tapes, service tape, rank and patches worn in the same authorized configuration

– Friday morale shirts with logos on the front and bank may be worn

– “Heritage-like” morale patches may be worn on the Flight Duty Uniform

– Installation commanders may designate Child Development Centers as a no-hat, no-salute zone. Also, salutes are not required when a person is carrying children in areas not designated.

Authorized changes will go into effect on April 1, 2023.

