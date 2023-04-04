DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The discount department store Gabe’s has opened its largest distribution center in Springfield, bringing hundreds of jobs to the Miami Valley.

The facility is located in the PrimeOhio II Industrial Park at 1801 Prime Parkway, measuring over 870,000-square feet.

“This innovative facility signifies the next key phase of our growth,” Gabe’s CEO Jason Mazzola said. “This is the largest investment in our company history and will enable us to double our store footprint over the next ten years. It is a critical part of our evolution, and we’re so grateful to be here.”

Construction at the 114-acre site began in mid-October 2021 with general contractor Brinkman Constructors, and Gabe’s began hiring associates in the fall of 2022.

The facility is now open and fully operational. The $77.5 million project aims to create more than 800 full-time and part-time jobs over five years, with 250 positions already filled.

Roles include material handlers, packers, sorters, equipment operators, truck drivers, counters,

maintenance, administration, supervisors and managers.

To apply for a position at the new facility, click here.