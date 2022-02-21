DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new collaborative facility is being built in East Dayton to address some of the ongoing problems plaguing the community.

The Dayton Dream Center, which is located at 2720 East Third Street, is all about outreach and is designed to be a hub for resources for those struggling.

“It’s about complete human rehabilitation,” said Pastor Pat Murray, pastor of Living Word Church in Vandalia. “Dayton Dream Center is an idea that I had back in 1991.”

Pastor Pat’s vision is becoming a reality. He acquired the more than century-old abandoned church, and is now rehabbing it. Roughly $3.5 million worth of renovations is going into the building. While they are transforming the building, the end goal is to also transform people.

“We believe that there’s hope for the neighborhood. That’s the reason why we’re here,” said Pastor Pat.

The Living Word Church already does outreach in the area, feeding the neighborhood with their Hope Truck on Saturdays.

Food insecurity, poverty, homelessness and addiction are just some of the issues the center will tackle.

“90 percent of the drug fatalities are within a mile of this location,” said Pastor Pat.

The Dream Center will partner with other local organizations to help people with the issues they face. The center will work with organizations like the Life Enrichment Center, East End Community Center, Hope Center with Omega Baptist Church, and Montgomery County Re-entry, to name a few.



The Dream Center’s Executive Director Leah Howard knows what it’s like to struggle.

“I was in a really bad marriage, and when I left my ex-husband, he stalked me and I ended up shooting him and I was incarcerated myself for four years, so I thought my life was over,” said Leah.

Finding hope, she started fresh, re-entering society after her release.

“I had to put one foot in front of the other,” said Leah.

She’s now helping others find hope, along with Office Manager Angie Miller, who’s been in recovery for 11 years.

“I had a back problem that came up, and I got put on narcotic pain medication. I was a PTA mom driving a minivan living in the suburbs, and then I was a full blown drug addict,” said Angie. “I nearly lost my life from withdrawals.”

Sharing her story, she’s showing others there’s life after drugs.

“I’m just passionate about walking alongside and telling people that your life doesn’t have to stay that way; it can change,” said Angie.

The overall mission of the Dream Center is giving people a purpose and fighting chance in life.

“I am living the dream. If there could be hope for my hopeless situation, there can be hope for anyone’s situation,” said Leah.

May is the target month for opening.

The Dream Center is in need of volunteers to keep it going. Click here for more information.