Dragons to recognize ‘Community All Stars’ at Thursday’s game

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Dragons will recognize Bogg Ministries as a “Community All-Stars” recipient during a special inning break of the Dragons game Thursday against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Day Air Ballpark. The game will start at 7:05 p.m.

The Dragons Community All-Stars Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good Samaritans. It could be a first responder or a volunteer. The Dragons are going to highlight these Community All-Stars at games all summer long.

The Dragons said in a release Bogg Ministries fights food insecurity, which is a reality for more than 100,000 people in the Dayton area. Their mission is to provide needy Daytonians with food, clothing, and other essential items to help them sustain a healthy lifestyle.

Bogg Ministries was founded in 2010 by Jason Barton and Jason Johnson after the two discussed the need for food assistance in Dayton. The two started by going directly to the homes of those who needed assistance. What they found at most homes they visited, was that their neighbors needed assistance as well. Because of that need, they grew the idea of creating community events to maximize their reach.

Bogg went from feeding four families per week to more than 40,000 people in one year with community wide events held at local parks and schools. Each year, Bogg distributes 1.5 million pounds of food to event attendees.

The food is tracked and distributed through mobile food pantries, called Mobile Meals, which allow people to sort through a variety of options, providing the dignity of grocery shopping. Volunteers pack and sort these Mobile Meals two to three days per week in prep for upcoming events.

Bogg’s community-wide events provide food for those who need food assistance and also show those in need that they are loved and supported by their neighbors. The staff at Bogg knows how vital it is for attendees to get that social and emotional support, in addition to the physical support of food and supplies. Learn more about how to help support Bogg Ministries on their website https://www.thebogg.org/.

You can nominate other individuals or organizations that are going above and beyond for the Dayton community at www.daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

This event is the first of five special Community All-Stars spotlights at Dragons games this season. Additional tributes are scheduled for June 9, July 9, July 27, and September 1 each focused on a different individual or organization who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley.