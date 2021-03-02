Dragons to host high school baseball games at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons are giving high schools the opportunity to play at a world-class facility.

The Dragons and Day Air Ballpark announced Tuesday that they will host 34 high school baseball games from March to May.

According to a release, this is the 16th year of the high school baseball showcase.

“This is one of my favorite Dragons programs, without question,” said team president Robert Murphy. “The kids are playing for the love of the game, in front of their families and classmates. It has a very wholesome, grassroots feel to it, and we enjoy hosting these games at Day Air Ballpark each season.”

The showcase is open to the public. Stadium seating will be limited in capacity.

Tickets will be digital and available on the Dayton Dragons website later in the month.

For more information, visit www.milb.com/dayton.