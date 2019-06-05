Dragons announce tornado relief donation totals

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Dayton Dragons

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons announced Tuesday that during the six-game homestand, fans donated over 144,000 pounds of food and over $28,000 in cash for victims of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

Fans gave 144,069 pounds of non-perishable food items that will result in 120,057 meals for the needy. The items were taken to the Foodbank, Inc.

Additionally, $28,449 in cash was donated during the six-game homestand from May 28 – June 2. This amount has been given to the American Red Cross.

