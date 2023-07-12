DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you haven’t started your training for Saturday’s Dragons 5K, we have bad news and good news. While you likely won’t be setting any personal best on the course, it’s still looking to be a fun jaunt with more than 2,000 other people.

While the word “race” is used in reference to the Dragons 5K, it’s just as much a communal experience, if not more so. Everyone of all skill levels — runners, joggers, walkers, even parents with strollers — are welcome.

The 3.1-mile course through the Water Street District downtown won’t provide much challenge in the way of the elevation changes.

When is the Dragons 5K?

The race will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 15, on Patterson Boulevard, just outside Day Air Ballpark.

I’ve registered for the Dragons 5K. Now what?

On Friday, July 14, you can pick up your race swag bag at the Day Air Ballpark plaza between 8 a.m.-6 p.m. If you’re unable to make it to pick up your bag yourself, you can arrange for someone to pick it up for you with your name and their ID. Unable to do either of those? You can still pick up the bag Saturday before the race, starting at 7 a.m. at the station near the Dragons box office.

Inside the bag will be a hat, a T-shirt and a medal. Most important, the bag also includes your race bib with an NFC tag to track your time (important if you’re actually looking to be competitive).

Registering for the event will also get you four tickets to a Dragons game, though those tickets will be mailed to you later.

If you signed up to do the event virtually, you will need to log you results with your online account before Saturday.

What is the weather forecast for the Dragons 5K?

It’s still a few days away, but the early forecast for Saturday, July 15, calls for temperatures in the low 70s during the time of the race, with a chance of rain and storms.

Can I still register for the Dragons 5K?

Yes! Several ways, in fact.

Online

In person at Friday’s packet pickup at Day Air Ballpark’s plaza, starting at 7 a.m.

In person Saturday starting at 7 a.m. before the beginning of the actual race.

How much will it cost to run/walk the Dragons 5K?

The price for adults 18 and up to register increased this past Saturday to $35. Tickets for those 17 and younger will remain at $20.

If you want to run the Dragons 5K virtually, add an additional $10 to your registration fee for the cost of shipping the contents of the swag bag.

What is the course of the Dragons 5K?

Starting at Day Air Ballpark, you’ll go north up Patterson Boulevard , which turns into Riverside Drive once you cross Monument.

, which turns into once you cross Monument. Follow the Miami River until you get to East Helena Street . Turn right to cross the river.

. Turn right to cross the river. Turn left into the Metro Island parking lot . While you can grab a bit of water at the water station here, it’s a more important psychological milestone: It’s the halfway point.

. While you can grab a bit of water at the water station here, it’s a more important psychological milestone: It’s the halfway point. Reverse out of the parking lot and continue south along North Bend Street .

. Take a right onto Deeds Park Drive to go along the outside of Deeds Park.

to go along the outside of Deeds Park. Turn right onto Webster Street .

. After crossing the Mad River on the Webster Street, turn right onto the bike path that runs along the river.

that runs along the river. Take a left once you get to Riverside/Patterson .

. The finish line is at the intersection of Riverside/Patterson and Monument.

What happens after I’ve finished the Dragons 5K?

Apart from post-race stretching? Don’t forget that. Beyond that, you can recover at the post-race party that will feature fruit and water for your body and music for your spirit. There will also be various entertainments for kids.