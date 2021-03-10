Dr. Fauci estimates high schoolers to be vaccinated by fall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci announced Sunday that he predicts high school students will begin receiving vaccinations by early fall of 2021.

Currently in Ohio, the state is vaccinating those 50 and older, along with people who have pre-existing conditions and various occupations.

“The more people to get vaccinated that’s gonna help stop the spread. Help stop the number of people being sick. In the long run not only adults being vaccinated, but students as well,” said Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County.

Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and older. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are only approved for those 18 and older.

“Children were largely not effected very much by COVID, which is a silver lining to some extent. Very excited to hear that conversation happening now,” said Dr. Joseph Allen, Premier Health’s regional medical director.

At Fairmont High School, teachers and staff wanting to get their vaccinations have already received their first dose, with the second one coming Friday, March 12.

“The more folks that are vaccinated the better. I think that helps create an environment here that is safer surrounding the virus,” said Principal Tyler Alexander.

Ironically. Alexander said March 12 marks exactly one year since the school district found out they were going to be shutting down. Along with Alexander, Centerville Schools Superintendent Tom Henderson is excited at the chance of providing an extra protective layer in the classroom.

“That’ll be huge for us to be able to know and have that security, that portion of our students who will be effectively vaccinated,” said Henderson.

Fauci also predicted there will be vaccines available for people under 16 by the first quarter of 2022. There is currently no vaccine for this age group.