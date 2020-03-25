DPS working to help students that lack internet access during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools is currently on its scheduled Spring Break from March 23 through March 27. However, students have been home since March 12 to stop the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to stay home until at least April 3.

During a press conference on Tuesday DPS superintendent, Dr. Elizabeth Lolli, answered questions from 2 News reporter Aliah Williamson about what might happen if the shut down continues to keep students out of school past the projected three week period.

Dr. Lolli said that there are plans being crafted now that would be best for students if the Governor either decides that school will continue remotely or that school will end for the year and a early summer break will start.

However, Dr. Lolli addressed that there are many DPS students who are currently facing struggles learning at home due to a lack of proper internet access.

“One of our problems that we have, which I have addressed with the Governor and with the help of the Mayor’s support, is that our students do not have access to technology,” said Dr. Lolli.

“We have the technology, we have the equipment but we do not have access to the internet like many schools in the state might have.”

Dr. Lolli says district and county officials are working now on helping high school students who need to take the SAT’s and ACT’s remotely due to the shut down.

“If there are students that are in Dayton Public that need to take those and do not have access, then we will try to make sure [by] working with our county office and the Montgomery County ESC that is doing great work to help us support seniors across the county and to help support moving into college once students graduate,” said Dr. Lolli.

Right now the district is providing grade level instruction and lessons on YouTube and other social media sites according to the district’s website.

Dr. Lolli says when students return to school next year, the curriculum is formatted in a way that won’t hold students back from progressing successfully to the next grade level.

“For example,” said Dr. Lolli, “If i am a geometry teacher, I would teach an algebra unit for the first 6 weeks of school to catch those students up with whatever they’ve missed in that previous year. So there’s a way to utilize that and not penalize students because we’re in a pandemic.”

Dr. Lolli also announced a change to the food distribution schedule.

Tomorrow students can pick up their school provided food. For more information, click here.

Students can also pick up a donation of school supplies provided by Crayons to Classrooms and free books donated by United Way.