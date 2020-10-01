DPS will transition to hybrid-learning model in November

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools will transition from virtual learning to a hybrid model of in-person and virtual classes on Nov. 9th. Some parents say virtual learning has been a lot for young kids and they are worried their kids are falling behind.

“We need to make sure that we are doing everything we can for our kids to get up to par,” said Amanda De Rodriguez, a parent of a DPS student. “They’re behind, so this hurts us even worse because last year we gave everybody a free pass when really that’s not where they belong.”

Parents still have the option to choose virtual learning only if they do not want their students to attend in-person classes.

“For my sisters, I think they should stay virtual until they find something to cure the coronavirus just for their safety and others as well,” said Travis Ralling, a family member of a DPS student. “Coronavirus is going around in schools and I don’t think that it’s healthy so they should stay virtual until things get figured out.”

Some parents say the hybrid option still isn’t realistic for parents who work full time.

“It’s coming to a point where I’m having to choose between my job or my children’s education and that’s not fair, those are two and the same,” said De Rodriguez.

Parents must choose to continue with virtual learning or sign up for the hybrid model by Friday, Oct. 23. After this date, no additional sign ups for face-to-face instruction will be accepted.

“I go to UD and our hybrid option has worked really well,” said Rallings. “It’s the best option right now, it gets us back into the classrooms but there’s still a real reality of getting sick. It’s the best case scenario and the school system is doing the best they can.”

Option 1: Students Return to Face-to-Face Instruction:

Students will attend school two days a week, and will continue virtual learning three days a week beginning Nov. 9.

To abide by social distancing guidelines, half of the students in a classroom will attend school in-person on Mondays and Tuesdays and will be virtual Wednesday through Friday. The other half of the students will be virtual Monday through Wednesday and will attend school in-person Thursdays and Fridays.

Parents who would like to choose this option need to sign up for face-to-face instruction by completing the online form available at DPSRestart.com or by calling 937-542-3011.

The deadline to return to face-to-face instruction two days per week is October 23, 2020. After this date, the district cannot accommodate additional students because of plans for busing and social distancing.

Option 2: Totally Virtual Instruction:

Students will continue to attend school virtually. Schedules may be altered and teachers changed depending on the number of students choosing this option. These changes would occur on Nov. 9.

Parents can choose to continue with virtual learning by completing the online form available at DPSRestart.com or by calling 937-542-3011.

The deadline to choose totally virtual instruction is Oct. 23. After this date the district cannot accommodate additional students because of finalizing schedules and teacher assignments.

Once virtual learning has been selected, students will not be permitted to transition to face-to-face instruction until the second quarter ends on Jan. 29, 2021.

Junior and senior career tech students, Stivers Arts seniors who need to prepare an audition or portfolio for college, and English Language Learners will return to in-person classes first. This gradual return to in-person instruction will allow CTE and arts students to receive crucial in-person lab or studio time. It also allows the district to assess how a return to in-person classes will go before the majority of students return.

Gradual Return to In-Person Classes for CTE, Arts, ELL:

Oct. 5 Return:

CTE students in the Fire, Allied Health, Dental and Cosmetology programs will return to in-person labs by Monday, Oct. 5.

Stivers Arts seniors who have declared a major in the Arts or who need to prepare an audition or portfolio for college will have in-person studio time by Monday, Oct. 5.

Oct. 15 Return:

All remaining CTE programs with labs will return to in-person labs by Thursday, Oct. 15.

English Language Learners who require testing will be scheduled beginning Thursday, Oct. 15.