DPS updates WiFi bus schedule for students in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools updated its schedule for buses equipped with WiFi that will be stationed throughout neighborhoods Mondays and Wednesdays.
Starting Monday, April 27, students will be able to access this DPS WiFi each week.
DPS asks that families practice proper social distancing measures and that they do not attempt to board the buses.
Click here for access information and non-English schedules.
