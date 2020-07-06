DPS to transition to online learning if necessary

Thousands of Miami Valley students and teachers are now preparing to teach and learn remotely for the rest of the school year after Governor DeWine canceled in-person classes.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – District officials say Dayton Public Schools is prepared to “immediately transition” affected buildings to online learning if a student or staff member were to be diagnosed with COVID-19 during the school year.

Parents will be notified immediately and starting the next school day, students would work online from home for 14-28 days.

Students will be sent home with a Chromebook, a white board and dry erase markers, a notebook, pencils, and crayons or colored pencils. One WiFi hotspot per family will also be distributed.

Students will be expected to join their teacher in a virtual classroom and complete assignments as they did in the spring. When the 14-28 days are up, students will return with their loaned items and resume in-person classes. Those items will then be cleaned and stored in case students must work from home a second time.

District officials say if the affected individual lives with someone at another school, both buildings will be closed while students learn from home. While students are out, the affected buildings will be cleaned and sanitized.

