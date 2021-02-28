DPS to return in-person on Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Thousands of DPS students will return to full-time, in person learning tomorrow. Most DSP staff members have gotten both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the district has safety measures in place.

Parents who spoke with 2 News shared praises and concerns, but for one Dayton family, the decision to return in-person hits close to home.

“People think the only concern is death, and it’s not,” said DPS Parent Minerva Barker.

Barker says her multi-generational family is staying remote because she doesn’t feel the classrooms are safe for students. She says she knows several other families in her situation, if one family member gets the virus it could have a dangerous ripple effect through household members.

“There’s not one house that doesn’t have someone that if they catch covid it will be dangerous,” said Barker. “If one household or one family goes down, they can’t work or have to quarantine because they’re sick or in the hospital or someone dies, that affects everyone.”

An all-remote option will still be available, but DPS teachers will no longer be involved since they will be focused entirely on in-person instruction, a decision that Barker says forces parents to put their student back into the classroom so they’ve come up with their own.”

“Other families don’t have that, before we set up our system, the student was starting to fail and being counted absent and we were able to come together to support the student,” said Barker.

The online choice only allows students access to a learning coach once a week. The deadline to be in-person by March 1st was a goal of Governor Mike DeWine for several weeks.