DPS to provide school supplies for elementary students this fall

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Dayton Public Schools said Monday they will provide school supplies to all elementary students this fall, if students are able to return for in-person classes.

Parents of elementary students will not need to purchase any supplies, including backpacks.

The move is meant to prevent students from carrying supplies back and forth between home and school to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. This method will allow supplies to be properly sanitized and stored in the student’s classroom each day.

No decision has yet been made regarding school supplies for middle and high school students.

