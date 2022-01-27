DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools (DPS) will be hosting an all-staff hiring event on Feb. 2.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 2, DPS will be hosting a hiring event in the DPS Community Room at 115 South Ludlow St.

According to DPS, they will be hiring for positions including administrators, teachers, classroom paraprofessionals, clericals, transportation logistics specialists, mechanics, bus paraprofessionals, custodians and more.

DPS said that interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared for an on-the-spot interview. Job offers may also be extended at the time of the interview.

For more information, visit www.dps.k12.oh.us/careers/.