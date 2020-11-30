DPS to hold virtual job fair Thursday and Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public School will hold a virtual job fair Thursday, Dec. 3 and Friday, Dec. 4. 

On Thursday the event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Friday it will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The district said it is seeking to fill teaching positions at all levels to start on Jan. 4. 

Open positions include: 

  • Elementary, middle school and high school teachers
  • Intervention specialists
  • TESOL, fine arts, PE, ROTC, and foreign language teachers
  • Building administrators

The school asks participants to have a link to their resume readily available during registration and the interview.

To sign up for the virtual job fair, click here.    

