DPS to hold special board meeting Wednesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dayton Public Schools_91368

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Board of Education of the Dayton City School District plans to hold a special meeting Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m.

The meeting was called on July 30 to approve the district’s revised calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS