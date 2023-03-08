DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools is holding its second annual Pi Day Family and Literature night this month.

The event will be held on Friday, March 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the David H Ponitz Career Technology Center.

The family-friendly celebration is being held on St. Patrick’s Day, the day prior to the district’s annual “Math-o-Lympics” competition.

The night will feature speakers, financial literacy sessions, free food, a live DJ, 360 photo booth, games, resource fair and door prizes.

The event is free and open to all Dayton Public Schools students and their families.