DPS to distribute ‘ready packs’ at Fairview Elementary

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools is handing out “ready packs” for students engaged in virtual learning starting Monday, Aug. 31, to Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The distribution will take place exclusively at Fairview Elementary at the following times:

  • Monday, Aug. 31 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Sept. 1 — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 2 — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Each pack will contain materials needed for learning at home, including a:

  • Chromebook
  • Dry erase board and marker
  • A pack of pencils
  • A notebook
  • Crayons or colored pencils
  • Math manipulatives, if grade-appropriate

The district said on its website that parents will be required to sign an agreement to return the Chromebook, WiFi hotspot and supplies in the pack as soon as students return to face-to-face instruction.

