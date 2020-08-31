DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools is handing out “ready packs” for students engaged in virtual learning starting Monday, Aug. 31, to Wednesday, Sept. 2.
The distribution will take place exclusively at Fairview Elementary at the following times:
- Monday, Aug. 31 — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 1 — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 2 — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Each pack will contain materials needed for learning at home, including a:
- Chromebook
- Dry erase board and marker
- A pack of pencils
- A notebook
- Crayons or colored pencils
- Math manipulatives, if grade-appropriate
The district said on its website that parents will be required to sign an agreement to return the Chromebook, WiFi hotspot and supplies in the pack as soon as students return to face-to-face instruction.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- British study finds that pandemic has affected people’s sense of time
- Second stimulus checks: Blame game continues as $1,200 direct payments stalled
- DPS to distribute ‘ready packs’ at Fairview Elementary
- Wilberforce University to begin semester online
- 8th-grade assignment comparing police to KKK, slave owners pulled from Texas school