DPS to begin charging students in grades 7-12 for masks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools will begin charging 50 cents per mask to students in grades 7-12 if they do not bring one with them to school.

DPS announced a mask mandate for all students, staff and visitors on Aug. 11 and have enforced the mandate since Aug. 18.

The district said in a statement that in just three weeks they have tripled the number of masks being provided compared to the last four months of the 2020-21 school year. District officials assert that buying masks uses money that should be used for other student materials and resources.

“Parents should supply either a reusable or disposable mask to students and remind them to bring the mask to school, just as they did last year,” said the district in a statement.

DPS will begin charging students in grades 7-12 for masks starting Sept. 13.