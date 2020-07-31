DPS suspending all extracurricular activities following Public Health recommendations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools said Friday they will suspend all extracurricular activities including football, soccer, and band “until it is safe for these activities to resume.”

“This is not an easy decision to make, but we believe it is the best decision to protect the health of DPS students. We understand that many students, families and staff will be disappointed by this news, but it is our hope that activities will be able to resume when it is safe to do so. As always, the safety of students and staff is our top priority,” the school said in a statement Friday.

The announcement comes after Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County recommended that all Montgomery County schools start the year with remote learning and discontinue for the 2020 fall academic year high-risk extracurriculars including, but not limited to: band, choir, theater, and contact sports in which social distancing and wearing a face covering are difficult including but not limited to football, soccer, and field hockey.