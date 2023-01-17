DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools will soon begin the search for a new superintendent.

Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli sent a letter to the district last week, reflecting on her 6 years as superintendent.

Her current contract expires July 31, 2023. The letter indicates that she will be leaving at the end of the contract.

Dr. Lolli has served as the DPS superintendent since 2018. She has also served in a variety of positions from classroom teacher and curriculum director to assistant principal. In addition, Dr. Lolli was selected as Ohio Superintendent of the Year in 2022.

“It has been an honor of my career to serve this community’s children and staff,” Dr. Lolli wrote in the letter. “The work and relationships will always be dear to my heart, I wish everyone well, and will forever be a Daytonian.”

The school board’s next meeting is tonight, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. Board members are expected to discuss a plan for a new superintendent search.