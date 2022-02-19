DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Elizabeth Lolli, Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools was nationally recognized for her support of music education at the National Conference on Education.

This award, the 17th Annual Save The Music Foundation Award For Distinguished Support Of Music Education, recognizes one superintendent or school district CEO who has shown a commitment to restoring music education in their school district, a release said.

In 2019, Save The Music teamed up with Dayton Public Schools to jumpstart comprehensive music education programs in all 15 elementary and 3 middle schools in the district. During this project, Lolli demonstrated a deep commitment to ensuring every student in the district has access to music education as part of the regular school day.

“Superintendent Lolli has been a champion of music education for all students in Dayton,” said Jaclyn Rudderow, senior director of school programs for Save The Music Foundation. “She has led the efforts in DPS to make significant investments in both the K-12 music programs for students and in music teacher professional development and support, matching STM’s investment of providing musical instrument grants to all DPS K-8 schools.”