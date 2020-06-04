DPS summer food program to begin June 8

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Children 18 and under are eligible to receive free meals throughout the summer through the Dayton Public School District’s Summer Food Program.

Beginning Monday, June 8, food will be taken to various locations throughout Dayton and will be available for pickup, according to DPS. Children will receive two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and Tuesdays, and three breakfasts and three lunches on Wednesdays and Thursdays. The district said in a release there will be 40 food distribution stops each day, which mainly include schools, churches and apartment complexes.

There is no need to sign up to receive food. Children or a parent/guardian may visit any distribution stop on the specified date and time to pick up meals.

The Summer Food Program will run through Friday, July 24th. The complete food delivery schedule and all distribution locations can be found here.

The schedule is subject to change as adjustments are made throughout the summer.