DPS summer food program to begin July 6

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools’ summer food program will begin July 6.

DPS said breakfast, lunch and a snack will be available in various churches, summer camps, as well as schools that are holding summer programs until August 6, 2021. This year, food will also be available for pickup in several locations throughout the community.

Children 18 and under are eligible to receive free meals throughout the summer through the program. All food sites and pickup locations can be found here.

The Dayton Public School District is sponsoring the program with the Ohio Department of Education.