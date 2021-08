DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools’ summer food program will end Aug. 6.

Dayton Public Schools is sponsoring the Ohio Summer Food Service Program to provide children with free, healthy meals July 6 – Aug 6. Visit https://t.co/vrLcxdbgT7 to find a meal location near you or call 1-866-3-HUNGRY or 1-877-8-HAMBRE for Spanish. #SummerFoodRocks pic.twitter.com/TESmUeYaYg — Dayton Public Schools (@DaytonSchools) August 1, 2021

The program to feed children 18 and under began July 6. Breakfast, lunch and snacks were made available to various churches, summer camps and schools holding summer programs free of charge.

You can find a schedule and a list of locations where you can get meals on the program’s website.