DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Public Schools Summer Food Program will begin Monday, June 6.

According to DPS, children ages 18 and younger are eligible to receive free meals throughout the summer through the district’s Summer Food Program.

Beginning on Monday, breakfast, lunch and a snack will be available at various churches, summer camps and schools that are holding summer programs.

The program will run until July 29.

All food sites can be found here.