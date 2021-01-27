DPS to return to in-person learning in March after employees receive second COVID-19 dose

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools students will return to full-time in-person learning in March after staff members receive their second COVID-19 dose.

The school said a specific return date will be set once vaccine distribution is confirmed. DPS employees who want to receive the vaccine are expected to receive their first dose Thursday, Feb. 4 and Friday, Feb. 5 through Kroger.

Students who wish to remain remote will have the option to do so using a self-paced learning software. They will no longer work with DPS teachers since instructors will be working with in-person students, but they will have access to an online coach.

COVID-19 preventative measures such as mask-wearing, plexiglass barriers and frequent cleaning will be in place for in-person learning.

For more information, visit www.DPSRestart.com.