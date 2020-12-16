DPS students to continue virtual learning until Feb. 19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DPS_Action_Plan1_0_20180925031501

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Dayton Public Schools announced Wednesday that students will continue learning virtually after they return from holiday break. 

Classes resume on Monday, January 4, 2021. Students will continue virtual learning until Friday, February 19, 2021.

The school said the goal is for all students to return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 22, but plans may change due to COVID-19.

For more information, visit dpsrestart.com.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS