DPS students to continue virtual learning until Feb. 19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools announced Wednesday that students will continue learning virtually after they return from holiday break.
Classes resume on Monday, January 4, 2021. Students will continue virtual learning until Friday, February 19, 2021.
The school said the goal is for all students to return to in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 22, but plans may change due to COVID-19.
For more information, visit dpsrestart.com.
