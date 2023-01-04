Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools students are set to return from Winter Break on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

According to a Facebook post by the district, masking is strongly recommended due to the possibility of exposure to illness over the holidays.

DPS said that this is a precautionary measure that will end on Friday, Jan. 13.

“Thank you for your cooperation as we work to keep all staff and students safe,” said Dayton Public Schools.