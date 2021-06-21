DPS student wins car in 7th Annual ‘In It To Win It’ event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A senior at Dayton Public Schools was awarded a car as a part of the 7th Annual “In It To Win It” event.

Brionna Watts, a culinary arts student at David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center, won a 2013 Dodge Avenger in the events drawing. She was entered for having good grades and good attendance throughout the 2020-21 school year.

Students earn tickets for making the honor roll or having perfect attendance each quarter. At most, a student can earn 8 tickets per year, at the end of the year, those tickets are entered into a drawing for a car and other prizes.

The car that is given away each year is completely refurbished, repaired and detailed by Ponitz automotive students. This year, other prizes included smart TVs, an iPad, headphones, gift cards, a gaming chair, clothing and much more.

