Parents sharing experiences with DPS transportation as bus driver shortage persists

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Dayton Public Schools recently published a post to parents on Facebook addressing recent issues with busing. The post acknowledged that there are 16 to 22 bus routes uncovered daily.

The post asserts that this is due to bus driver absences. The post also claims that this is an issue that has persisted for five years. The statement, from Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli says that the district is in discussion with the head of the OAPSE union about the absences, but some parents say they don’t find issue with the bus drivers.

“Surprisingly I don’t even blame the drivers, said DPS parent Tiffany McGuire Edwards. “The district expects a lot from them…they definitely deserve more than what they’re being paid.”

Students returned to the classroom on March 1. Edwards, who says she was a DPS employee and currently has a daughter attending DPS, says she believes the issue stems from poor planning on administration.

“Why even send kids back to school when they were already reaching out to parents asking us if we could take our kids ourselves?” she questioned.

“It was getting so bad that I was taking off of work to pick them up from school or [take] them to school,” shared Danielle Kelley, another DPS parent.

Some parents say students are often left without a ride either there or back. This mom says its impacting her children’s learning.

“You have to figure out a way to get your child home or to school and if you can’t then your child misses school or they’ll send a bus and they’re extremely late…[they’re] behind in their classes,” shared Kelley.

Because of these issues, Kelley decided that remote learning would be best for her students.

The statement from Dr. Lolli does not say when these issues will be addressed or what plans they are making to adjust.