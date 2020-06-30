DPS shares updated guidelines for students next school year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools is implementing several preventative measures to keep students and staff safe during the 2020-2021 school year, calling it the Safe School Restart Plan.

These measures follow guidelines from the department of health. DPS says that all of its staff will be trained to properly enforce these rules, which include:

Student temperature checks before boarding the bus and when they arrive at school

Children who test positive for COVID-19 are asked to stay home and for parents to share this information with the school

All students and staff must wear face masks or face shields

All desks will be at least two feet apart

All buses will be loaded from the back seats forward

Movement outside of the classroom will be minimized

No visitors permitted in any school

Each building will have a thorough sanitation and cleaning schedule

Students and staff must practice proper hand-washing

For more information about the district’s Safe School Restart Plan and to read the districts entire plan, visit DPSRestart.com. The district says that additional information will be shared soon.