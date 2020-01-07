DPS sees progress in attendance campaign

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools announced Tuesday that it is seeing progress in its Be Present for a Better Future campaign, aimed at increasing attendance of both students and staff throughout the district.

The district highlighted five areas in which the district has improved during the campaign. Those areas were:

More than 1,000 students had perfect attendance during the first semester

Percentage of students who are on track with their attendance incrased by 2.15 percent district-wide

DPS Be Present Days are increasing attendance

Dunbar Early College High School has the most-improved average daily attendance rate, up 3.64 percent from last year

Nearly 55 percent (249 of 458 students) had perfect attendance at Eastmont Elementary School throughout the month of December

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.