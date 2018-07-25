DPS seeking for more instrument donations before the end of July

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Dayton Public Schools is in the home stretch of its musical instrument drive.

DPS has been looking for new and used equipment to relaunch their district-wide music program.

"What I love is seeing some of these cases that have been very well used . On the surface you might think, oh my gosh this Is going to be horrible. But then you open it up and see the case has taken the beating but the instrument has been loved," said Shaun Yu, the President & CEO Dayton Public Radio.

Yu showed 2 NEWS the instruments they've collected so far. Over the past 3 years they have amassed nearly 300. They hope to top this record this year.

"Drums and percussion accessories are especially needed. Strings are needed for students at Ruskin Elementary School, which is taking part in the cue the music program. And we need brass and woodwinds for the marching programs that are coming back to Dayton public schools," said Yu.

You can drop off musial equipment at Dayton area Grismer Tire locations.

"Instruments really, really offer our students an opportunity to experience something they don't normally experience," said Justen Seay, the performance arts academic coordinator for DPS.

The goal is to open up more learning avenues, allowing kids to express themselves.

"It allows them to deal with some of the trauma they may have been dealing with. It allows them to hone a skill that could lead them to future endeavors like college or a career," said Seay.

DPS, Grismer Tire and Dayton Public Radio hope to collect more than 300 instruments by July 31st.

If you want to help and don't have an instrument. You can donate sheet music or any

