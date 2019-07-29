DPS responds to Welcome Stadium turf conditions criticisms

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) receives instruction from receivers coach Bob Bicknell during the first day of NFL football training camp Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools released a statement to 2 NEWS on Monday regarding the field condition of the district’s Welcome Stadium following an injury to a star Cincinnati Bengals player.

Criticism of the field came after Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green was carted off the field in opening day of Bengals training camp at the stadium on Saturday.

“Welcome Stadium is an older field, but it is clean and well-taken care of,” DPS Athletic Director Shawna Welch said. “We had testing completed last year by The Motz Corportation, which indicated out field is in good shape for its age.”

Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli responded to the Bengals directly, saying “we are happy to accept a new turf field if the Bengals or individual Bengals players want to donate one.”

Green was injured early in practice. Early reports indicate that Green tore ligaments in foot and is expected to be out six-to-eight weeks.

Players such as wide receiver Tyler Boyd publicly criticized the condition of the field, while head coach Zac Taylor said the field condition was not to blame for Green’s injury.

