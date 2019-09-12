DPS receives ‘D’ grade on state report card

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools was awarded a ‘D’ on the state report card released Thursday morning, while Oakwood School District was the only in the area to receive an ‘A’.

Thursday, Dr. Elizabeth Lolli said there were a number of items that led to this better grade, as they received an ‘F’ last year, and are very excited but know there’s a lot of work left to do.

“An outsider didn’t need to come into Dayton Public Schools to start a change process,” said Lolli. “We did it internally.”

Dr. Elizabeth Lolli said they are targeting a ‘C’ or better for next year.

“We’re going to stay the course,” said Lolli. “We’re not going to add any new programs, we’re not adding any additional things to anyone’s plate, we’re going to stay the course and make sure that we do it better.”

DPS did receive an attendance grade of ‘F’, but Lolli said that is one of their main focuses.

“We’re hopeful with the new RTA busing, as well as the attendance plan roll-out that we actually formally put in place in August, we’re hoping to see some change in that particular grade,” said Lolli.

Lolli said their biggest takeaway from the report was their ‘C’ grade of ‘closing the gap.’

Lolli said this accounts for race, socioeconomic status, disabilities, by making sure all students get an education.

She said they had not had a ‘C’ grade in this department since at least 2013.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.