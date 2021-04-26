DPS providing free health clinic for students starting Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – DPS is providing a free health clinic for students during the week starting Monday.

Students from 4 to 6 years old can get their immunization shots, health screenings and check ups from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the district’s health center at Roosevelt Elementary.

The district said no appointment is needed, but the clinic serves a limited amount of students in a day. People who attend the clinic will get gift cards, backpacks and more.

The following is the schedule for the clinics during the week:

Monday, April 26

4:00 pm – 6:00pm

Gift cards and book bags available

Tuesday, April 27

4:00 pm – 6:00pm

Gift cards and book bags available

Wednesday, April 28

4:00 pm – 6:00pm

Gift cards and book bags available

Thursday, April 29

1:00 pm – 3:00pm

Shoes for Ages 4-6 and book bags available

Friday, April 30

1:00 pm – 3:00pm

Gift cards and book bags available

The RTA is also offering free rides to the clinic. For more information on the clinic, click here.