DPS presents strategic plan on heels of 'F' rating

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Dayton Public Schools gave parents a look at their new strategic plan for the years ahead at a town hall Tuesday night. The plan focuses on improving finances, attendance and academics.

"What it really does, is creates accountability on all sides. It creates a plan that we as the community can look at and start to hold people accountable and hold ourselves accountable," Will Smith, a parent, said.

Smith was selected to represent parents on a reactor panel. He said with the recent 'F' rating from the state, the district can't gloss over its current issues,

"Those scores and those grades, they don't reflect on us as a community but they are true as what they're metrics of. So, we have to be able to button down as a community," Smith said.

After the reactor panel, the community got their chance to speak up.

For Jo'el Thomas-Jones, there's a big problem with the plan.

"If we're truly going to turn this district around, we have to go to the source. That source is our students," Thomas-Jones said.

While the plan is a start, she said students are crucial,

"Students know what's wrong with learning. Students know what's right with learning but their input, their creativity is not part of the solution," Thomas-Jones said.

Issues with transportation, parent involvement and transparency also came up during public comment.

This is the first of the district's quarterly town halls. The next one takes place December 3.