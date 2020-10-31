DPS prepares schools for students return in November

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools staff are preparing their buildings for students returning to in-person learning in November.

A spokesperson for the district took to Instagram to post images of various precautions being taken. Plexiglass barriers are being installed in lunch rooms and signage is being posted to remind students of social distancing and mask wearing.

The district will return to in-person learning Nov. 9, with students attending virtual three days a week on a rotating schedule. Half of the student body will attend in-person Monday and Tuesday with the other half attending Thursday and Friday.

Plexiglass barriers being installed before students return for hybrid learning. (Dayton Public Schools)

Signs being installed reminding students to wear a mask. (Dayton Public Schools)

Social distancing markers to help students remain safely apart. (Dayton Public Schools)

