DPS partners with EPA to reduce emissions from buses

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools is partnering with the Environmental Protection Agency in an effort to reduce emissions from its school bus fleet.

DPS plans to replace 15 old diesel school buses with new ones. The project is expected to reduce annual emissions by almost three tons each year, as well as reduce exposure to nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and carbon monoxide.

The project is aided by $330,375 from the state and federal governments.

Due to their still-developing respiratory system, children are more susceptible to air pollution than adults and have faster breathing rates.

