DPS one of dozens of school districts returning to school today

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday, over two dozen Miami Valley school districts returned to school, some in-person, some on line, and others with a hybrid model.

The largest district in the area, Dayton Public Schools, started 100 percent virtual.

DPS Superintendent, Dr. Elizabeth Lolli said whether it’s in person or virtual, there’s always a few hiccups. She said on Tuesday, some of their classes had minor issues with Zoom.

“We’re not sure whether those were national glitches or whether those were glitches that were just because of the volume here, but we’re checking those out,” said Lolli. “We also still had some parents who were still showing up today to collect their technology and ready packs.”

Lolli said everything should be fixed and all supplies handed out by Friday. She added, they were well prepared and the teachers recorded today’s lesson for those that experienced issues.

“Today’s classes didn’t have an extensive amount of content, it had a little bit of content, but most of it was the usual first day of school, let’s review, let’s get to know each other and set the expectations,” said Lolli.

The district teaches just under 13,000 kids and Lolli said attendance was good for the younger ages, but she wants to emphasize attendance during virtual learning is still mandatory for all grades.

“Several of those classes that I logged into might have had only a few students at the high school level, and we need to emphasize to our high school students and their parents, that this counts,” said Lolli. “If they’re not there, they’re counted absent and we need to have them understand this is their high school career. If you don’t show up, someone is going to be knocking on your door.”

Kettering City Schools also started their school year with 100 percent virtual learning on Tuesday.

Dan Von Handorf, the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, told 2 NEWS,