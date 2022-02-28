DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton Public Schools (DPS) nurse has been named Ohio’s School Nurse of the Year.

According to DPS, Dawn Abbott, school nurse at Wright Brothers Middle School, has been named Ohio’s School Nurse of the Year by the Ohio Association of School Nurses.

“I am honored to be selected as Ohio’s School Nurse of the Year,” said Abbott. “I am also thankful for the privilege of serving alongside other DPS school nurses as we care for the health needs of not only students but the entire DPS school community.”

DPS said Abbott has been the Wright Brothers school nurse for the past two years but she has been with the district since 2014.

“Having a qualified nurse at each building makes a big difference in the lives of students,” said Dr. Elizabeth Lolli, Superintendent of the Dayton Public Schools. “We are very proud of the level of care that our school nurses provide each and every day. We are also proud to once again have a DPS nurse recognized for being among the best in the state.”

Two previous DPS nurses have received the Ohio School Nurse of the Year award, including Diane Miller in 2020 and Betty Holton in 1997, according to DPS.

DPS said Abbott will be recognized on Friday, April 1 at the annual Ohio Association of School Nurses Conference.