DPS makes progress toward better attendance rates

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools is seeing more students in the classroom as part of their new attendance initiative. The district implemented the “Be Present for a Better Future” campaign back in August.

555 more students are now on track compared to the same time last school year. 11 schools have increased the number of students who are on track by more than 5 percent compared to last year.

Dunbar Early College High School maintains the most-improved average daily attendance rate.

Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli says they are also seeing improved staff attendance.

“Students don’t learn best with a substitute, although we have many fine substitutes. It’s still better to have a full-time, regular classroom teacher show up every day and then students showing up every day as well, making sure they can learn what they can learn,” she said.

Dayton Public Schools says the next step is more community outreach to encourage students to attend class.