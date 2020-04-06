DPS makes changes to online instruction, Wi-Fi access due to extended closure

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools are implementing changes in response to the extended school closure in Ohio. Students will now receive virtual instruction from their teachers, Chromebooks will be provided to families who need them, and the district will make Wi-Fi available to ensure students can access their work.

Students in K-8 who pick up food from a DPS distribution site or have it delivered will receive a packet of work on April 8 with the intention that they will go over it with their teachers when virtual lessons begin on April 13.

One Chromebook per family of five will be dispersed and must be returned either when school resumes or in June. Schools have contacted families individually to assess Chromebook needs. Anyone experiencing technical issues with the Chromebooks can trade the laptop and power cord for a replacement one time, by calling the DPS Break Fix Center at 937-542-3205.

32 buses equipped with Wi-Fi will be parked throughout Dayton neighborhoods to allow students to connect from their homes Monday through Thursday. District officials say additional details will be released at a later time.

Seniors will be loaned a Wi-Fi hotspot in order to complete their work from home at any time, and will receive the hotspot and a Chromebook later this week.

